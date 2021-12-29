Clippers announcers have no idea who Langston Galloway is

The NBA has literally already set a record for how many players have appeared in a game in a single season this year, and announcers are struggling to keep up.

During Monday night’s Nets-Clippers game, Langston Galloway hit a 3-pointer for Brooklyn, and the Clippers announcers had zero clue who he was.

Credit to them for not faking their way through it — there was an awkward pause for several seconds while they tried to ascertain Galloway’s identity, and then had a big laugh about it. The announcers could have kept it moving and no one would have been the wiser.

Langston Galloway playing for the Nets on Dec. 18, 2021. NBAE via Getty Images

Galloway is less obscure than some players who have been getting 10-day contracts in the NBA of late with COVID cases skyrocketing around the league and world. The former St. Joseph’s star has been around the NBA since 2015, with stints on the Knicks, Pelicans, Kings, Pistons and Suns before landing on the Nets — for whom he’s appeared in four games this season.

On Monday night, when Greg Monroe made his debut for the Timberwolves, he became the 541st player to appear in an NBA game this season, a new record. Given that we are not even at the All-Star break yet, it’s a fair bet the record will be absolutely shattered by season’s end.