Clint Frazier’s fiancée Kaylee Gambadoro gives peek at bachelorette party

Clint Frazier’s fiancée is still savoring every moment from her “dream” bachelorette party.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kaylee Gambadoro recapped her recent trip to Palm Springs with her nearest and dearest, which took place about a year after she announced her engagement to the former Yankee.

“Palm Springs before the rings,” Gambadoro captioned the video. “@alisa_sandgren for giving me my dream bachelorette.”

Kaylee Gambadoro, who is engaged to former Yankee Clint Frazier, recently enjoyed her bachelorette party in Palm Springs. Instagram/Kaylee Gambadoro

The bride-to-be was seen lounging in a white bikini in a pool. Instagram/Kaylee Gambadoro

In the video, the bride-to-be is seen wearing a white bikini as she lounges in the pool on a flamingo-shaped raft. As the clip continues, Gambadoro swaps her swimsuit for a blue two-piece set as she pops champagne.

Although it’s unclear when Gambadoro and Frazier will tie the knot, the couple has encountered a number of life-changing moments over the past year.

Frazier, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, was released by the Yankees in November. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs a month later.

Kaylee Gambadoro also popped champagne during her bachelorette bash. Instagram/Kaylee Gambadoro

Clint Frazier and Kaylee Gambadoro announced their engagement last summer. Instagram/Kaylee Gambadoro

In June, however, the Cubs designated Frazier for assignment, with the 27-year-old athlete accepting the move to the team’s Triple-A affiliate. There, he revealed that he would be going by his middle name, Jackson, moving forward.

Gambadoro had some fun with the name change on social media by summing up her reaction in a meme.

“Me logging onto twitter trying to decide who I’m engaged to,” Gambadoro wrote beside an animation of two Spider-Men pointing at each other, referring to one as “Clint” and “Jackson” as the other.

Gambadoro has been supporting Frazier’s new chapter with the Cubs all season long, including his first win with the team back in April.