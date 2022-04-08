Clint Frazier’s fiancée Kaylee Gambadoro celebrates his first Cubs win

Clint Frazier’s Cubs chapter is off to a winning start.

On Thursday, the former Yankee celebrated Chicago’s 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers with fiancée Kaylee Gambadoro at Wrigley Field.

“Hey chicago what do you say?” Gambadoro posted on Instagram.

Kaylee Gambadoro celebrated fiancé Clint Frazier’s first win as a Cub on Thursday Instagram/Kaylee Gambadoro

In the photo, Frazier — who was not included in the Opening Day lineup — is seen wearing a new set of stripes while Gambadoro sported a Cubs beanie.

The Cubs will face the Brewers again on Saturday and Sunday before traveling to Pittsburgh for Tuesday’s game against the Pirates.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Cubs, Frazier had been released by the Yankees in November. He did not play after June 30 of last year due to health issues related to dizziness and was designated for assignment prior to his release.

Gambadoro posed for a photo with Frazier in his Cubs uniform earlier this year Instagram/Kaylee Gambadoro

Frazier’s departure from the Yankees wasn’t without drama, however, as a message posted by the 27-year-old on Twitter appeared to rub some pinstripes alum the wrong way.

In December, the same month he officially joined the Cubs, Frazier revealed how Gambadoro factored into his decision to head to Chicago.

“My fiancée’s best friend dates Nick Madrigal on the Cubs,” Frazier said on Barstool Sports’ “The Short Porch” podcast. “My fiancée went to college in Loyola in Chicago.”

Frazier during a spring training game against the Rockies in March 2022 Diamond Images/Getty Images

Though Gambadoro sported Cubs gear Thursday, she first flaunted the team’s apparel in late 2021.

The couple has been engaged since July.