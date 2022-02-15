Clint Capela, Grizzlies are Tuesday targets

Commercial Content, 21+



Before you place your wagers for Tuesday’s seven-game NBA slate, catch Munaf Manji of The Action Network sharing his best bets.

Rather than targeting sides or totals tonight, Manji is focusing in on two prop markets – one player prop and one team total.

In the case of the former, Manji believes Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela could be in for a big day on the glass.

“In six games without [John] Collins in the lineup…Capela is averaging close to 31 minutes a game,” Manji says. “Additionally, Capela is averaging 14.2 points but, more importantly, he’s averaging 16.2 rebounds per contest.”

Seeing as the Cleveland Cavaliers are allowing close to 16 rebounds a game to opposing centers over the last seven days, Manji likes Capela over 12.5 rebounds.

Clint Capela celebrates during the Hawks’ Game 3 win over the Knicks on May 28, 2021 Robert Sabo

<br />

Manji’s second best bet of the evening comes in Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, where he’s targeting Memphis over 115.5 points.

“Over the last five games, the Grizzlies are the no. 1-ranked offense in the league,” Manji explains.

Because the Pelicans are allowing close to 110 points/game in its last 10 against teams with winning records, Manji expects its defense to struggle on the second night of a back-to-back.