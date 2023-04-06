Cleveland Guardians blasted over bizarre Jose Ramirez tweet

The Cleveland Guardians faced backlash this week over a tweet about third baseman José Ramírez.

The since-deleted social media post refers to a story about the Dominican infielder’s youth, which was set to be told in an upcoming feature story.

“As a 13-year-old, José Ramírez played in a gambling league with adults to earn money for his family,” the Guardians’ tweet read. “In certain circumstances, bettors would gamble on a player to have a positive outcome. If they didn’t come through, they would be chased home by gamblers with machetes and guns.”

The post — which unsurprisingly raised eyebrows on social media — was seemingly a botched attempt to summarize a discussion between Bally Sports Great Lakes broadcasters Matt Underwood and Rick Manning, according to Awful Announcing.

The broadcasters were speaking a feature from reporter Andre Knott, which is set to air Friday.

“You know, we used to talk about a great quote from the golfer Lee Trevino where pressure is concerned,” Underwood began. “And Trevino used to say ‘Pressure isn’t a big putt in the majors. It’s a putt for $20 with a guy named Rocko when you’ve only got $5 in your pocket.’

“One of the things that José talked to Andre about is that kind of pressure. He said when he played winter ball in the Dominican, when there are people screaming at you that they will do harm to you if you don’t play well, he said ‘You play in the big leagues, that’s a walk in the park.’”

Knott then took over to elaborate during a Ramírez at-bat.

“The story goes that one of the leagues he played in, he was playing with adults, he was only 13 years old, and there was a machete behind home plate,” Knott said. “That’s the type of intimidation that he dealt with as he grew up. And his father and grandfather told him you’re going to have to take care of the family, so you’ve got to figure this game out. It’s a great story.”

It’s unclear where the team came up with the concept of players being “chased home by gamblers with machetes and guns.”





Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians on April 4, 2023. Getty Images

Fans took notice of the tweet and the accompanying video of the Bally Sports Great Lakes team, and voiced their disapproval at the story and its lack of context within a single at-bat.

“Weird thing to tweet,” one Twitter user said.

Another added, “Uhh … ok what do you want us to say.”

“Anyway, get a $200 risk-free bet with promo code ‘MACHETE’ at DraftKings,” a user responded.

Ramírez has had a fantastic career thus far with the Guardians, finishing top three in AL MVP voting three times and hitting .279 with 192 home runs in his 11 seasons.