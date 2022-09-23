Cleveland Cavs star Donovan Mitchell destroys guitar twice at Steelers-Browns game

It appears Cleveland is welcoming the new guy in town just nicely.

Donovan Mitchell, the former Utah Jazz turned Cleveland Cavaliers guard, served as “Dawg Pound Captain” before the Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Mitchell rocked a No. 45 Browns jersey and electrified FirstEnergy Stadium when he smashed a Steelers-designed guitar on a Browns amplifier.

Mitchell raised his two fists in the air and was joined by new teammate Darius Garland, to pump the crowd up just minutes before kickoff.

The 26-year-old also met up with former Bengals star Chad OchoCinco during the game. He also experienced his first taste of the Cleveland traffic.

“Mannn this @Browns traffic is crazy!!,” he posted on Twitter.

Mitchell raises his two fists in the air to get the crowd on their feet moments before kickoff. Getty Images

Mitchell, once a Knicks trade candidate, left the NBA in shock when the Utah Jazz trade him to the Cavs on Sept. 1. The Cavs would end up sending Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and three first round picks to Utah.

The Browns secured their 29-17 victory over their AFC rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.