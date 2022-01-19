The Chicago Bulls (27-15) are underdogs (+3) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at United Center. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.
NBA betting odds for Cavaliers vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-3
|218.5
Cavaliers Betting Trends
As the Away Team
- Cleveland is 15-9 in road contests with a 15-8-1 record against the spread on the road.
- This season, the Cavaliers are 3-2-1 ATS in road games when playing as 3-point favorites or more.
- On the road this year, Cleveland’s games have gone over the set point total 10 times.
- This season on the road the Cavaliers and their opponents have averaged a total of 214.2 points per contest, 4.3 points less than the over/under for this contest.
Last 10 Games
- Cleveland covered the spread four times in its past 10 matchups while putting up a 7-3 record straight-up in those games.
- The final score of the past 10 Cleveland games has gone over the set total four times.
- The Cavaliers’ past 10 games have ended with an average of 216.9 points scored. That’s 1.6 fewer points than this contest’s over/under.
- The Cavaliers’ per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 0.7 points higher than their season-long average.
Overall Betting Stats
- Cleveland’s ATS record is 30-14-1 this season.
- The Cavaliers have an 11-4-1 record against the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Cleveland games have hit the over in 17 out of 45 opportunities (37.8%).
- The Cavaliers have gone 16-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 84.2% of those games).
- Cleveland has a 14-2 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -146 or shorter.
Bulls Betting Trends
As the Home Team
- Chicago is 15-6 in home contests with a 13-8 record against the spread at home.
- This season, the Bulls are 10-3 ATS at home as 3-point underdogs or more.
- Chicago has hit the over on a set point total in a home game 11 times this season.
- This season at home the Bulls and their opponents have averaged a total of 219.3 points per contest, 0.8 points greater than the over/under for this contest.
Last 10 Games
- Chicago covered the spread three times in its last 10 contests while putting up a 5-5 record straight-up in those games.
- Chicago’s past 10 contests saw six hit the over.
- The last 10 Bulls games averaged 222.6 total points, 4.1 more points than this matchup’s over/under.
- The Bulls’ per-game scoring average during their past 10 games is 111.8, 0.8 points higher than their season-long per-game average.
Overall Betting Stats
- Chicago is 24-18-0 against the spread this year.
- In games this year in which they were an underdog by 3 points or more, the Bulls have a 3-4 record against the spread.
- Chicago games have hit the over in 22 out of 42 opportunities (52.4%).
- This season, the Bulls have won five out of the 14 games, or 35.7%, in which they’ve been the underdog.
- Chicago is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
Over/Under Trends
- Cleveland games have finished with more than 218.5 points 12 times so far this season.
- Chicago’s games have finished with over 218.5 points scored 22 times this season.
- These two teams score a combined average of 218.6 points per game, higher than the total for this matchup by 0.1 points.
- The total for this game is 218.5 points, seven higher than the combined points allowed for these two teams.
- The over/under for this game is 218.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Cavaliers games this season.
- The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Bulls games (217.9).
Cavaliers Player Props
- Darius Garland: 19.7 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (100-for-270)
- Jarrett Allen: 16.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 69.9 FG%
- Evan Mobley: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (15-for-53)
- Ricky Rubio: 13.1 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (59-for-174)
- Kevin Love: 14 PTS, 7.1 REB, 43.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (92-for-227)
Bulls Player Props
- DeMar DeRozan: 25.6 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
- Zach LaVine: 24.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (112-for-272)
- Nikola Vucevic: 16.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (56-for-171)
- Lonzo Ball: 13 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 42.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (110-for-260)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 6.9 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (29-for-66)