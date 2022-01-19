The Chicago Bulls (27-15) are underdogs (+3) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at United Center. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.