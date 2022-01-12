It has not been the ACC’s finest season, but Clemson and Notre Dame have combined to go 5-3 in conference thus far and have a big clash for league supremacy in South Bend on Wednesday.

Clemson ranks third in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.9 percent while the Fighting Irish rate 278th in opponents 3-point shooting percentage (35.7). Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers with 36 made 3s, dropping them at a rate of 42.4 percent.

Notre Dame comes in 119th on offense in points scored on a per-possession basis and is 166th nationally in rebound rate while Clemson is 53rd in rebound rate.

Both teams come in struggling on defense with Clemson 125th in the country in points allowed on a per-possession basis while Notre Dame is 150th.

Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes AP

The Tigers have won each of their last three games played outside of the state of South Carolina this season and will make it four on Wednesday.

The play: Clemson, +1.5.