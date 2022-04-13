Clayton Kershaw pulled from Dodgers start after 7 perfect innings

Clayton Kershaw was perfect through seven innings. And then Dave Roberts took him out.

The Dodgers manager would not let Kershaw go beyond the 80 pitches he threw Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis during his first start of the season.

The 34-year-old Dodgers southpaw completely shut down the first 21 Twins who came to bat, striking out 13. Alex Vesia came in to pitch the eighth inning with the Dodgers up 6-0.

Clayton Kershaw pitching against the Twins on April 13, 2022. AP

After getting Jorge Polanco out, Vesia gave up a single to former Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to end the perfect game and no-hit bid.

The three-time Cy Young winner previously threw a no-hitter on June 18, 2014.

Felix Hernandez was the last pitcher to throw a perfect game, doing so for the Mariners on Aug. 15, 2012 against the Rays.

Kershaw, an eight-time All-Star, reached free agency for the first time during the offseason but returned to the Dodgers on a one-year, $17 million contract.

Roberts pulled Rich Hill from a perfect game after seven innings in 2016 due to blister concerns.