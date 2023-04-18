Clarke Schmidt’s woes continue as Yankees fall to Angels

Clarke Schmidt is getting his most extended shot to prove he can be a major league starter.

He’s just not making very much of it.

Schmidt continued to struggle on Tuesday night, again failing to make it out of the fourth inning as the Yankees fell to Shohei Ohtani and the Angels 5-2 in The Bronx.

Through four starts this season, Schmidt has yet to throw a pitch after the fourth inning.

He lasted 3 ⅔ innings on Tuesday and gave up four runs, pushing his season totals to 14 ⅓ innings and 14 earned runs allowed on 22 hits, including four home runs.

The Yankees (10-7) were high on Schmidt this spring, believing that the cutter he added to his repertoire could be a difference-maker against lefties and give him a chance to stick as a starter.

Instead, lefties have continued to hurt him, including Ohtani crushing a two-run home run off him in the first inning Tuesday.

Want to catch a game? The Yankees schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.





Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt reacts in the fourth inning against the Angels. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST





Angels star Shohei Ohtani belts a two-run homer in the first inning in Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Schmidt began camp in the battle for the fifth starter spot, but because of an injury to Carlos Rodon, it never turned into much of a competition.

Adding in Luis Severino’s injury, which forced Jhony Brito into the rotation for the first month of the regular season, the Yankees are not exactly flush with options to replace Schmidt until Severino returns.