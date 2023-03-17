Clarke Schmidt likely has earned spot in Yankees’ rotation

TAMPA — Clarke Schmidt has unofficially won a rotation job more because of what he has not done than what he has done.

He has not gotten hurt. Carlos Rodon did.

But what Schmidt has done is become the most eye-opening starter in Yankees camp.

Schmidt, who is presumed to open the season in the rotation, was literally perfect Thursday, when he faced 15 Pirates batters and retired all 15, seven via strikeout.

He entered camp battling with Domingo German for the fifth-starter job.

Two weeks out from the season opener, they both are winning because Rodon will miss time. No one is pitching better than Schmidt.

“That’s the kind of stuff he’s capable of,” manager Aaron Boone said after Schmidt needed just 50 pitches — 36 of them strikes — to shut down the Pirates through five innings in a 9-6 loss at Steinbrenner Field. “That was pretty electric.”





Clarke Schmidt Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

A lot of attention has been paid to Schmidt’s cutter, a new weapon that he has leaned on in the Grapefruit League.

But Schmidt often led with his slider and threw plenty of sinkers against Pittsburgh, which only made one out through the air.

Schmidt induced seven ground-ball outs.

With the cutter in play, the 27-year-old has five distinct pitches to choose from.

“I feel more mature out there to know what is working for me, what is not working for me,” Schmidt said after his fourth solid spring outing. “In years past, even last year, I’d be like, ‘I’m going to rip my slider, rip my sinker, hopefully one of them’s working for me today.’

“Now it’s one of those things where I’m going to feel out what is working for me.”

He has options, and he also thinks he has a better head on his shoulders.

He said he liked his own body language, pointing out a couple pitches that he did not execute perfectly.

Onlookers could not tell he didn’t place them well because Schmidt didn’t get outwardly frustrated with himself.

“I felt like in years past, [I would] typically think about that pitch,” said Schmidt, who posted a 3.12 ERA in 57 ²/₃ major league innings last season. “Just being able to move on and kind of be within myself.”

There is not another true candidate for the rotation behind Schmidt.

If he brings the stuff he showed Thursday into the season, he might make a push to stay in the rotation even when Rodon returns.

He acknowledged he prefers being a starter over a reliever. Growing up, he always was a starter. But he will do what is asked.

“I prefer being in the big leagues,” Schmidt said.