Ready to return to the boxing ring, Claressa Shields is set to defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles against Ema Kozin on February 5. The fight will take place inside the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Shields made her pro debut in 2016. In 2017, she won super-middleweight gold before competing in the middleweight division. Shields became the undisputed middleweight champion after beating Christina Hammer in 2019. She last fought in March 2021, beating Marie-Eve Dicaire and Ivana Habazin for the IBF, WBA, The Ring, WBC, and WBO light-middleweight titles. Between fights, Shields has competed for the Professional Fighters League, going 1-1 in MMA action.

Shields is hoping to face WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall with a win.

Kozin last fought in May, beating Radana Knezevic via TKO. The unbeaten fighter is a former interim WBC middleweight champion and made her debut in 2016.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin fight.

MORE: Why Claressa Shields is optimistic about better fighter pay in women’s boxing, closing wage gap

When is the Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin fight

Date: February 5, 2022

February 5, 2022 Start time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Shields vs. Kozin: 4:15 p.m. (approximately)

4:15 p.m. (approximately) Main event: 5:15 p.m. ET (approximately)

The Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin fight is set to take place on Feb. 5. The fight was supposed to take place Jan. 29, but all U.K. fights in January were postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control. The main card will begin around 3 p.m. ET, and the main event of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams is expected to start at 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard fights are. Shields and Kozin are expected to walk to the ring around 4:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin

FITE.tv (U.S.)

Sky Sports (Outside U.S.)

For U.S. audiences, you can watch Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin on FITE.tv. Outside of the U.S., you can watch the fight on Sky Sports.

How much does Shields vs. Kozin cost?

Shields and Kozin will face one another on FITE.tv and you can watch it for $29.99.

Where is Shields vs. Kozin taking place?

Claressa Shields will be facing off against Ema Kozin on February 5 from inside the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It is the first time Shields has fought professionally in the United Kingdom.

Shields vs. Kozin odds

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook moneyline, Claressa Shields is a -2200 favorite, with Ema Kozin as a +1000 underdog. This is the widest difference of odds for the entire weekend.

MORE: What advice did Claressa Shields get from Floyd Mayweather ahead of Ema Kozin fight?

Claressa Shields record, bio

Nationality: American

American Born: March 17, 1995

March 17, 1995 Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 68 inches

68 inches Record: 11-0 with two knockouts

Ema Kozin record, bio

Nationality: Slovenian

Slovenian Born: Dec. 2, 1998

Dec. 2, 1998 Height: 5-8 1/2

5-8 1/2 Reach: N/A

N/A Record: 21-0-1 with 11 knockouts

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin fight card