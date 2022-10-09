Claim up to $1,250 on Caesars for Sunday Night Football

Commercial Content. 21+.



NFL Preview: Bengals vs. Ravens



This isn’t the same Cincinnati team that caught lightning in a bottle last year in their magical run to the Super Bowl.

The offensive line is still horrific, allowing the highest rate of sacks to quarterback Joe Burrow and forcing him to scramble out as he makes his reads. When you can’t establish protection, the whole flow of the offense can crumble on a drive.

The playcalling has also been head-scratching as Zac Taylor has been trying to establish a run, a concept that has equaled a 28% Success Rate. That is the lowest in the league.

While the Ravens may be 2-2, it needs to be noted that their two losses have come last second, with one of them being to the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. In their two losses, the Ravens have been trailing on the scoreboard for a combined 14 seconds.

Lamar Jackson has been out of this world, accounting for more offensive production than nearly half the league. The offense is lethal and will be a massive step up for the Bengals’ defense to try and contain after going against four straight backup quarterbacks.

Grab Baltimore at the key number of -3 or better in what will be a bounce-back for the Ravens.

NFL Week 5 Sunday Slate

Time Visitors @ Hosts 09:30 ET Giants @ Packers 13:00 ET Steelers @ Bills 13:00 ET Chargers @ Browns 13:00 ET Texans @ Jaguars 13:00 ET Bears @ Vikings 13:00 ET Lions @ Patriots 13:00 ET Seahawks @ Saints 13:00 ET Dolphins @ Jets 13:00 ET Falcons @ Buccaneers 13:00 ET Titans @ Commanders 16:05 ET 49ers @ Panthers 16:25 ET Eagles @ Cardinals 16:25 ET Cowboys @ Rams 20:20 ET Bengals @ Ravens

