Claim this sweet offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Commercial content. 21+.



Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview the granddaddy of them all.

Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars:



Get up to $1,500 in Bet Credits 21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Full Tu0026amp;Cs apply. OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up!

Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun of sports betting in the new year.

Rose Bowl preview

The national title game has been decided, but thankfully we can still get our college football fix today with the Granddaddy of Them All.

With Ohio State and Michigan in the College Football Playoff, it’s No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions’ opponent will be the No. 8 Utah Utes, who are fresh off their second consecutive Pac-12 championship.

BetMGM Sportsbook expects this to be a good game because it favors Utah by 2.5 points and has the total set at 52 points.

Neither of these teams will have all their best players because some of the bigger stars are opting out for the game.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft and it’s uncertain if offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will play. Utah will be missing some guys too, with tight end Dalton Kincaid, running back Tavion Thomas and cornerback Clark Phillips III all opting out.

What is the Caesars promo code?



Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NYPBONUS1BET Caesars Sportsbook Promo $1,500 in Bet Credits Caesars Sportsbook Promo T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER