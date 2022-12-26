Claim this gigantic offer for Colts-Chargers

Commercial content 21+.



New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your free bet of $2,500 and see which team to target in tonight’s matchup.



No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



$100 in free bets on launch day + 3 free month subscription to NBA League Pass upon sign up! 21+. New customers only in Ohio

No Sweat First Bet

New FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel offers new users up to $2,500 back in free bets till December 25th if their first bet placed loses. So if you want to get in on the action, FanDuel is one of the best places to do so.

Chargers vs. Colts: The preview

The Colts have once again decided to bench Matt Ryan. However, this time its in a favor of Eagles folk hero and Super Bowl champion, Nick Foles.

Foles, who has a track record of coming off the bench and making an impact, has yet to be given a shot in Indianapolis. He’s played just two snaps this year and has only started one game since 2020.

Although, he will have a shot to make an impact as the Colts will lean on him in this matchup. Indy is down star running back Jonathan Taylor and without him, the offense is very different.

The market has begun to steam in the Chargers direction. The Colts defense has begun to falter down the stretch as they gave up 36 unanswered points to Minnesota last week.

Grabbing the Chargers team total over is angle to consider.

How to use your FanDuel new customer offer

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Sign up and register your account. Deposit $10 or more into your account. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup for up to $1,000. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets. The free bets must be used within 14 days of being awarded, or they will expire.

Refer a friend with FanDuel

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out FanDuel’s “refer a friend” bonus. FanDuel allows users to refer up to 10 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, you will receive $75 free bets to both the sportsbook and casino.

How it works: