Claim a tremendous offer for today’s slate

Commercial content 21+.



New York Post readers from Ohio can grab a great offer from BetMGM ahead of today’s slate when they sign up with BetMGM. Let’s review how you can claim your free $200 on launch day and preview the First Responder Bowl.



Sign up now and Get $200 Free on Launch Day! 21+, New Customers Only. Ohio Only. Full T&Cs apply.

BetMGM code offer

Ohio residents can claim a tremendous offer ahead of today’s action. They can be well prepared for launch on January 1st with an extra $200 in free bets from BetMGM. While they can’t bet on today’s bowl games, there will be an excellent slate on New Year’s day.

How to claim BetMGM’s exclusive new customer offer

Click the BetMGM Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a $5 sports bet to get $200 in free bets. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.

Utah State vs. Memphis: How to fade these offenses

It was a tumultuous season for the Utah State Aggies. After a fantastic 2021, they were dealt a significant blow when star quarterback Logan Bonner was lost for the season in September.

However, they will have their stud running back Calvin Tyler Jr. as he is now playing in the game despite his presumed opt-out. The issue is that Memphis was tremendous against the rush and finished 24th in yards per carry.

On the other side, Memphis will not be missing any key pieces, but they will face a stout Utah State defense that may be fully healthy for this matchup. The Utes secondary was excellent as they finished sixth in opponent completion percentage allowed and 39th in yards per pass allowed.

With the Utes’ offense decimated and the Tigers’ offense having a tough test in front of them, I’m taking the under on the total. Grab it a 58.5 or better.

Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 free bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.