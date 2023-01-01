Claim a giant offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Commercial content 21+.



Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer.



Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets 21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Tu0026amp;C apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and you can use your bonus bets on launch day

Cleveland Cavaliers at a glance

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having one of their best seasons in recent memory and with a young core there are real reasons for Cavaliers fans to hope for the future.

The trade to acquire Donovan Mitchell already looks like a success as he leads Cleveland in scoring almost every night. Add in exciting point guard Darius Garland and promising big man Evan Mobley and the Cavs have the look of a contender for years to come.

It’s not a three-man show, either. Jarrett Allen is a rebounding force in the post, Caris LeVert can always light it up, and Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Kevin Love all do their part well.

The Cavaliers host the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night in what should be an awesome game. Get in on the action with the FanDuel promo code!

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get 200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in Ohio only. Full T&C apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

OHIO GO-LIVE CODE

Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a $5 sports bet to get $200 in free bets. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a bonus bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER