Claim $250 First Deposit Bonus

Belmont Stakes 2022 Preview



The 154th Belmont Stakes this Saturday will either prove to the racing world that Rich Strike was an overlooked star in the Kentucky Derby, or a fluke who got a lucky break in America’s most famous horse race.

The Derby champ, trained by Eric Reed and ridden by Sonny Leon, was kept out of the Preakness Stakes, forgoing a chance at Triple Crown history in order to be freshened up for the June 11 “Test of the Champion” at Belmont Park.

To pass that test, Rich Strike will have to defeat a lively field of seven challengers, led by the new kid on the block, We The People. A winner in three of four starts, including Belmont’s Peter Pan Stakes, We The People is the 2-1 morning line favorite for trainer Rodolphe Brisset and jockey Flavien Prat.

Other potential challengers include Mo Donegal, the fifth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.; and Creative Minister, who finished third in the Preakness for trainer Ken McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.

A sentimental favorite might emerge in Nest, the lone filly in the Belmont field, who finished second in the Kentucky Oaks behind Secret Oath. Jose Lopez, Irad Jr.’s brother, will ride Nest for trainer Pletcher.



Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds



Horse Trainer Odds Mo Donegal Todd Pletcher 2/1 We The People Rodolphe Brisset 2/1 Rich Strike Eric R Reed 5/1 Creative Minister Kenneth McPeek 6/1 Nest Todd Pletcher 8/1 Barber Road John Alexander Ortiz 10/1 Ethereal Road D Wayne Lukas 10/1 Skippylongstocking Saffie A Joseph 12/1 Golden Glider Mark Casse 20/1 Western River Rodolphe Brisset 33/1 Odds courtesy of DRF Bets. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What is the DRF Bets offer code?



DRF Bets Promo Code START250 DRF Bets Promo Up to $250 First Deposit Match DRF bets Promo T&Cs New customers only. AL, AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MI, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY Only. Must be 18+ (21+ in AL, AZ, IA, IN, KS, NH, ND, WA). Full T&C apply

What do you get with the DRF Bets promo code?



DRF Bets offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth $250. New users who register and deposit exactly $250 receive an extra $250 in bonus cash.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to deposit the $250 within 14 days of registering. Then you’ll have 14 days to wager your bonus funds. DRF Bets will revoke any of the bonus you haven’t used by that time.

Please note: New customers must deposit $250 in order to receive the $250 first deposit bonus.

How to use your DRF Bets promo code

Click above to claim your DRF Bets welcome bonus. Hit Join Now. Provide account and address details. When asked for a promo code, enter START250. Complete registration. Make your first deposit of $250. DRF Bets will match the amount in free bets.

DRF Bets promotions for existing customers



Free Past Performances Cards



DRF Bets customers can earn free past performances by wagering on horse races. For every $50 in wagers bettors place, they receive one free PP credit to redeem for Formulator, DRF Bets Classic, DRPs, Harness Eye, and Daily Harness programs. Each credit is worth one card, which players can claim for free by logging in, visiting the handicapping store, and selecting the PP they want.

Cashback rewards



After a significant overhaul, the new DRF Bets cashback rewards program offers customers DRF Bets store credit and up to 5% cashback on wagering activity. Bettors unlock weekly cash back by wagering $500 or more in a single week. The rewards increase significantly from there: