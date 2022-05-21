Claim $250 bonus + $10 free bet

Commercial content. 21+.



Preakness Stakes 2022: Preview

The 2022 Preakness Stakes get underway Saturday with a scheduled post time of 7:01 PM. Epicenter was favored in the Kentucky Derby but finished second. He’ll try to go one better at Pimlico, this time as an even stronger favorite.

Epicenter was a lukewarm 4-1 choice in the Derby, in which he was run down late by the 80-1 longshot Rich Strike. The Derby winner is missing Preakness to await the Belmont on June 11, but eight others joined Epicenter in the entry box Monday.

Winner of the Kentucky Oaks Secret Oath heads to the Preakness and will try to become both the seventh filly to win the Preakness. In doing so, she would also be the seventh winner for trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who won the Preakness for the first time back in 1980 with Codex.

The second favorite to Epicenter is Early Voting, who bypassed the Derby after finishing second in the Wood Memorial. He is trying to emulate the Chad Brown-trained, Seth Klarman-owned Cloud Computing, who skipped the Derby and won the Preakness in 2017.

The Preakness, at 1 3/16 miles, is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races, 110 yards shorter than the Derby. Strap yourselves in, keep an eye out for our expert picks, and take a look at the runners below.

Preakness Stakes 2022 Odds

Odds courtesy of DRF Bets. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Post Position Horse Trainer Odds 1 Simplification Antonio Sano 6-1 2 Creative Minister Ken McPeek 10-1 3 Fenwick Kevin McKathan 50-1 4 Secreat Oath D. Wayne Lukas 9-2 5 Early Voting Chad Brown 7-2 6 Happy Jack Doug O’Neill 30-1 7 Armagnac Tim Yakteen 12-1 8 Epicenter Steve Asmussen 6-5 9 Skippylongstocking Saffie Joseph Jr. 20-1

Betting on the Preakness Stakes?

What is the DRF Bets promo code?



DRF Bets Promo Code WINNING DRF Bets Promo $250 Deposit Match + $10 Free Bet DRF bet sPromo T&Cs New customers only. AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MI, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY Only. Must be 18+ (21+ in AL, AZ, IA, IN, KS, NH, ND, WA). Full T&C apply

First things first, anyone who registers for an account with the online racebook receives a $10 free bet. In addition, DRF Bets offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth $250. New users who register and deposit exactly $250 receive an extra $250 in bonus cash.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to deposit the $250 within 14 days of registering. Then you’ll have 14 days to wager your bonus funds. DRF Bets will revoke any of the bonus you haven’t used by that time.

Click above to claim your DRF Bets welcome bonus. Hit Join Now. Provide account and address details. When asked for a promo code, enter WINNING. Complete registration. Get your completely free $10 bet. Make your first deposit of up to $250. DRF Bets will match the amount in free bets.

Free Past Performances Cards



DRF Bets customers can earn free past performances by wagering on horse races. For every $50 in wagers bettors place, they receive one free PP credit to redeem for Formulator, DRF Bets Classic, DRPs, Harness Eye, and Daily Harness programs. Each credit is worth one card, which players can claim for free by logging in, visiting the handicapping store, and selecting the PP they want.

Cashback rewards



