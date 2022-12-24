Claim $1,250 on Caesars for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a fantastic new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Follow the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Eagles vs. Cowboys this afternoon.

Caesars Promo Code

<br />

New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can take advantage of bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This risk-free offer from Caesars is a great way jump into sports betting.

Betting on the NFL?

Eagles vs. Cowboys pick

One of the NFL’s best rivalries kicks resumes this afternoon when the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys host the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

It is unlikely that Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in this game with a shoulder injury, which is why Caesars Sportsbook is favoring the Cowboys by five points.

Even though Philadelphia will be without its starting quarterback, I still think the Eagles should be able to cover. The Eagles have arguably the best roster in the NFL and Gardner Minshew is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league.

Philadelphia was also able to win last week with Hurts throwing two interceptions, showing how solid of an overall team it is.

Dallas will probably wind up winning this game but the Eagles’ great roster and good coaching of Nick Sirianni should be able to keep it close.

Eagles vs. Cowboys pick: Eagles +5

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Profit Boosts



21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.