Claim $125 in Free Bets for Oregon State-Florida

The second day of bowl games is here and one of the most interesting games of the day is the Oregon State Beavers against the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

Even though Florida is considered a better program than Oregon State, the Beavers had a much better season than the Gators. Oregon State finished the regular season ranked No. 14 after a 9-3 season, while Florida went 6-6.

FanDuel’s line on this game reflects the disparity between these two teams with the Beavers favored by 9.5 points. That spread feels about right, especially considering some of the other factors at play in bowl games.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence are both opting out of this game to prepare for the NFL Draft, so the Gators won’t be at full strength. With a backup quarterback and some of their best players not playing, Florida may not be as motivated to be there, either.

Florida vs. Oregon State pick: OSU -9.5

