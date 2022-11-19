Claim $1,000 No Sweat bet on college football

Commercial content. 21+.



The FanDuel promo code lets new users claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below and claim your bonus for Michigan vs. Illinois this afternoon.

<br />

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No sweat first bet, when signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place your first sports bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

College football pick

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines finish up their home schedule with a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini this afternoon.

Michigan has been heating up, winning its last five games by at least 21 points. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Wolverines favored by 17.5 points against Illinois, and with the way Michigan has played lately this feels like a reasonable spread.

The Wolverines have cruised to a 10-0 record on the strength of their defense and running game. Michigan has allowed the fewest points and yards per game in the country, while running back Blake Corum has entered the Heisman conversation with 1,349 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Illinois, to its credit, is putting together a respectable season at 6-3. The Fighting Illini also lean on their defense that gives up just 12.5 points per game, which is third-best in the country.

This should be a tough test for Michigan, but expect the Wolverines to wear down Illinois in the second half to pull away and cover the spread.

Michigan vs. Illinois pick: Michigan -17.5

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place a sports bet up to $1,000. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of free bets. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.