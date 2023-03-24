Claim $1,000 in bonus bets for March Madness or any event

Commercial content 21+.



The first few tickets to the Elite Eight have been punched, but you can still build your bankroll for the rest of the week. There’s no better place to do that than BetMGM. BetMGM has an exclusive offer for new Massachusetts users when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS.

If you are not in the state of Massachusetts, we have an exclusive offer from BetMGM where new users can get $1,100 when they sign up with the bonus code NPBONUS1100. Same offer, different max.

With this offer, new users get bonus bets back equal to whatever they lost if their first bet on the platform loses. So if you put $200 on Texas -4 vs. Xavier and Texas doesn’t cover, you get $200 back in bonus bets. If you put $1,000 on Texas and they fail to cover, you’d get $1,000 back.

This offer is an excellent opportunity for new bettors. If you are a newly minted Massachusetts customer or a just looking to get started, this is a great way to give yourself a chance to start out on the right foot and build your bankroll.

While there are some great matchups on the hardwood tonight, if those markets are not to your liking, you can use the BetMGM offer for any sport and market of your choosing. Just follow the link below to get started, and remember to use the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS when signing up.

BetMGM Massachusetts Welcome offer

Exclusive BetMGM Welcome offer

<br />

NCAA Tournament offer

<br />

Just in time for the Men’s NCAA Tournament, BetMGM is rolling out a tremendous offer where new users can get $200 in bonus bets by betting $10 on any March matchup. Just use the bonus code NPBONUSCBB when signing up, and follow the link above to claim this offer.

How to use BetMGM’s offer on Friday

Both of these teams looked impressive in the Round of 32. While they punched their tickets to the Sweet 16, getting to the Elite Eight will be a tough task for one side.

Miami rode the hot hand of Isaiah Wong against Indiana, but he and the rest of the Hurricanes will have a big step up in competition in this one.

Houston struggled to get things going early against Auburn, but they showed their dominance in the second half.

They put together a huge run where they eliminated a ten-point deficit and went on to win by double-digits. The victory showed their defensive prowess and scoring depth.

Miami does not have the skill defensively to hand with the Cougars for 40 minutes. Back Houston to cover the spread.

Pick: Houston -7.5

How the BetMGM Bonus offer works

Since you could use your BetMGM bonus offer on one of tonight’s NBA matchups, let’s go over how it works to ensure success.

If you win your first bet: If the first bet you place at BetMGM wins, you keep the wager and the winnings. It will then become real cash that is withdrawable.

If you lose your first bet: Your account will be credited with bonus bets equal to the amount you wagered. However, you must remember, to see the full $1,000 back in bonus bets, it requires depositing and wagering the max of $1,000. If you deposit and bet only $100 and it loses, you’ve got yourself $100 in bonus bets. If you deposit and bet $500, you’d get $500 back in bonus bets, and the same applies to any amount.

So, suppose you deposit $500 and bet it all on the Cougars -7.5 (-110) against the Hurricanes this Friday at BetMGM.

If the Cougars cover, your profit is $454.54, and you keep the original $500. You’ve now got yourself a grand total of $954.54 in your account. You can withdraw all of this.

If the Cougars don’t cover, you get $500 back in bonus bets.

Refer a friend with BetMGM

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 in bonus bet.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 of bonus bets on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.

Check out GameSense for safer gambling help in Massachusetts





GameSense Massachusetts GameSense Massachusetts

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234