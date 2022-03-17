CJ Uzomah will dress up like Hamilton for a Jets turnaround

If C.J. Uzomah is walking around the city dressed as Alexander Hamilton in the near future, something went very right for the Jets.

Uzomah was introduced Thursday after signing a three-year, $24 million free-agent contract to become the Jets’ starting tight end. Just two months ago, he was vowing to bathe in Cincinnati chili if the Bengals won the Super Bowl, so what will he do if the Jets — who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 or won the Super Bowl since 1969 — strike it big?

“I might dress up like Hamilton and walk down the streets,” Uzomah quipped. “I’m a big musical guy. As far as bathing in something, I’ll stick to a normal bubble bath.”

Uzomah, 29, has seen the transformation happen before.

The Bengals were a playoff team during his rookie season, then went 25-53-2 over the next five seasons before breaking through with an AFC championship. Uzomah suffered a sprained MCL in the playoffs but played in the Super Bowl, and declared his knee “really good” after weeks of rest and the start of rehab.

In the Jets’ ideal world, they are laying the foundation to follow the Bengals’ blueprint. Now they have an insider to the process.

New Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah like to plan big celebrations — and has one in mind for the Jets. Getty Images

“There’s a lot of talent here,” Uzomah said. “[I can be] a veteran presence to help lead the way and narrow the focus a little bit. There’s a few things that will help us, and we’re going to blow the doors open. That’s all it takes. I was eager to get here and get in the ear of some of the guys. That’s really the reason. I feel like we have something special here we’re going to be able to achieve.”

The Jets’ revolving door at tight end includes six different players who led the position in catches over the past 10 seasons, no first-round pick since 2008 and no Pro Bowlers since 1988. Coming off career highs of 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns, Uzomah was one of the best options available after Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), David Njoku (Browns) and Dalton Schultz (Cowboys) were kept off the market with franchise tags.

What should Jets fans expect?

“They are going to get someone who is one of the best damn tight ends in the league,” Uzomah said.

As the adage goes, a good tight end is a young quarterback’s best friend. Well, Zach Wilson has two of them entering his second season because Tyler Conklin, who had career highs of 61 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns with the Vikings, also signed. That duo should lead to an uptick in “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two receivers) from just 20 percent of the snaps last season, per Sharp Football.

“There’s a tandem in the tight end room right now that’s about to be dirty,” Uzomah said. “I think we are going to complement each other and on the field we are going to be a force.”

Uzomah trains in Nashville, Tenn., during the offseason, and said he hopes to join the work Wilson and Jets receiver Corey Davis are doing in the Music City right now. He just saw Joe Burrow take a huge step forward in second year with the Bengals.

“[Wilson] is going to make huge strides this year,” Uzomah said. “I’m hoping that I can be a crutch for him if he needs anything or wants anything. Hopefully I can be a security blanket for him on the field, as well. I think he’s an incredible talent, and he’s just going to grow.”