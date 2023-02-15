Cincinnati vs. East Carolina prediction, pick, odds Feb. 15

It’s been almost two weeks since East Carolina last played a game after its Saturday contest at Tulane was canceled. That long layoff won’t do the Pirates any favors against a Cincinnati team that’s heating up at the right time.
The Bearcats struggled in non-conference play early in the college basketball season, but they’ve won six of their last nine games — with their only losses coming against Memphis, at Houston and an overtime defeat to Tulane, all decided by seven or fewer points. Their other six wins came by a combined 100 points with three wins of at least 19 points.
That includes a 28-point beatdown of East Carolina on Jan. 11, which sparked Cincinnati’s current run. The Pirates shot just 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from 3-point range in that one — their second-worst showing all year — and didn’t have any answers for the two-headed attack Landers Nolley (20 points) and David DeJulius (12 assists), who have averaged 18.7 points and eight assists, respectively, in nine games since.
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina prediction
7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
ECU has dropped seven of its last nine including that Cincinnati loss, and I’d expect a similar script in this one. The Pirates are among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation (31.7 percent) but continue to shoot them at a high clip, ranking just outside of the top 50 in 3-point rate (42.7 percent). Conversely, Cincinnati ranks in the top 20 in lowest 3-point rate allowed (30.8 percent) and should be able to dictate the terms of Wednesday’s rematch.
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina pick
Cincinnati -8.5 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook)