Cincinnati Reds home game tickets 2023: Schedule, prices

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



Not to jinx things, but David Bell’s Cincinnati Reds are off to a promising start to the 2023 season.

After taking two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team is above .500 for the first time since April 7, 2022 after they won on opening day last season.

Based on the stellar outings from starting pitchers Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft as well as position players Jason Vosler, Jonathan India and Jake Fraley, the team may be able to stay above .500 for a while longer.

That’s not to mention injured superstars Joey Votto and Nick Senzel.

Don’t forget ace Hunter Greene either.

And if you want to root on the upstart Reds at home this season, you can for reasonable prices these next few months.

At the time of publication, we found some tickets going for as low as $6 before fees on Vivid Seats.

But wait! There’s more!

The Reds also have a number of fun giveaways at the Great American Ballpark this season.

Fans that attend games live can score free bobbleheads, Funko Pops, card sets, posters and replica jerseys.

Plus, Zac Brown Band, Quinn XCII, King and Country, Yacht Rock Revue and Lady A will all play post-game concerts this season.

Want to see a ballgame with a side of Cincinnati chili now?

Keep reading. We’ve got everything you need to know and more.

Cincinnati Reds 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Reds home games can be found below.

April

Reds April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, April 3 vs. the Cubs at 6:40 p.m. $17 Tuesday, April 4 vs. the Cubs at 6:40 p.m. $15 Wednesday, April 5 vs. the Cubs at 12:35 p.m. $11 Thursday, April 13 vs. the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. $7 Friday, April 14 vs. the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. $10 Saturday, April 15 vs. the Phillies at 4:10 p.m.

(Great American Ball Park replica and Jackie Robinson baseball card giveaway) $13 Sunday, April 16 vs. the Phillies at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $10 Monday, April 17 vs. the Rays at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, April 18 vs. the Rays at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, April 19 vs. the Rays at 12:35 p.m. $8 Monday, April 24 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, April 25 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, April 26 vs. the Rangers at 12:35 p.m. $8

May

Reds May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, May 5 vs. the White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

(Star Wars Mandolorian bobblehead giveaway) $13 Saturday, May 6 vs. the White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

(Johnny Bench Funko Pop! Giveaway) $16 Sunday, May 7 vs. the White Sox at 4:10 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $11 Tuesday, May 9 vs. the Mets at 6:40 p.m. $12 Wednesday, May 10 vs. the Mets at 6:40 p.m. $12 Thursday, May 11 vs. the Mets at 12:35 p.m. $11 Friday, May 19 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $25 Saturday, May 20 vs. the Yankees at 4:10 p.m.

(Reds baseball card set giveaway) $21 Sunday, May 21 vs. the Yankees at 11:35 a.m.

(Reds poster giveaway) $24 Monday, May 22 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, May 23 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, May 24 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $9 Thursday, May 25 vs. the Cardinals at 12:35 p.m. $9

June

Reds June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, June 2 vs. the Brewers at 5:10 p.m.

(Zac Brown Band post-game concert and

Hunter Greene baseball card giveaway) $24 Saturday, June 3 vs. the Brewers at 4:10 p.m.

(Joey Votto bobblehead giveaway) $15 Sunday, June 4 vs. the Brewers at 1:40 p.m.

(Reds poster giveaway) $12 Monday, June 5 vs. the Brewers at 7:10 p.m. $8 Tuesday, June 6 vs. the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. $13 Wednesday, June 7 vs. the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. $13 Thursday, June 8 vs. the Dodgers at 12:35 p.m. $14 Monday, June 19 vs. the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. $7 Tuesday, June 20 vs. the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. $7 Wednesday, June 21 vs. the Rockies at 12:35 p.m. $6 Friday, June 23 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m.

(Quinn XCII post-game concert) $17 Saturday, June 24 vs. the Braves at 4:10 p.m.

(Hunter Greene replica jersey giveaway) $23 Sunday, June 25 vs. the Braves at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $17 Friday, June 30 vs. the Padres at 7:10 p.m. $16

July

Reds July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Saturday, July 1 vs. the Padres at 1:40 p.m.

(Patriotic floppy hat giveaway) $18 Sunday, July 2 vs. the Padres at 1:40 p.m.

(Reds poster giveaway) $13 Friday, July 14 vs. the Brewers at 7:10 p.m. $15 Saturday, July 15 vs. the Brewers at 7:10 p.m.

(Bronson Arroyo bobblehead giveaway) $19 Sunday, July 16 vs. the Brewers at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $14 Monday, July 17 vs. the Giants at 7:10 p.m. $12 Tuesday, July 18 vs. the Giants at 7:10 p.m. $8 Wednesday, July 19 vs. the Giants at 7:10 p.m. $9 Thursday, July 20 vs. the Giants at 12:35 p.m. $11 Friday, July 21 vs. the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, July 22 vs. the Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m.

(Reds Hawaiian shirt giveaway) $16 Sunday, July 23 vs, the Diamondbacks at 1:40 p.m.

(Reds baseball card giveaway) $12

August

Reds August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Aug. 4 vs. the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. $13 Saturday, Aug. 5 vs .the Nationals at 4:10 p.m.

(King and Country post-game concert) $16 Sunday, Aug. 6 vs .the Nationals at 1:40 p.m. $12 Monday, Aug. 7 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $7 Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $7 Wednesday, Aug. 9 vs. the Marlins at 12:35 p.m. $8 Tuesday, Aug. 15 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $12 Wednesday, Aug. 16 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $12 Friday, Aug. 18 vs, the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m.

(Yacht Rock Revue post-game concert) $13 Saturday, Aug. 19 vs .the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m.

(Jonathan India bobblehead giveaway) $15 Sunday, Aug. 20 vs .the Blue Jays at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $12

September and October

Reds September and October

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Sept. 1 vs. the Cubs at 6:40 p.m. $13 Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. the Cubs at 6:40 p.m.

(Reds tote bag giveaway) $15 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. the Cubs at 12:10 p.m.

(Reds poster giveaway) $13 Monday, Sept. 4 vs, the Mariners at 4:10 p.m. $9 Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs, the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs, the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $8 Friday, Sept. 8 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $12 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.

(Lady A post-game concert and

Nick Lodolo bobblehead giveaway) $13 Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. the Cardinals at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $10 Monday, Sept. 18 vs, the Twins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs, the Twins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, Sept. 20 vs, the Twins at 12:35 p.m. $8 Friday, Sept. 22 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. $12 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m.

(2023 Reds team photo giveaway) $13 Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. the Pirates at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s sticker sheet giveaway) $11

A complete calendar of all Reds’ home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Cincinnati Reds news

You may recall that we spotlit pitcher Graham Ashcraft earlier in this story.

That was no accident.

Ashcraft, 25, is a New York Post favorite and our own Jarad Wilk went out of his way to explain why the second year hurler has plenty of upside — especially for those who play fantasy baseball. Want to hear why he’s sold on Ashcraft? Click here for his analysis.

All Reds coverage courtesy of the New York Post can be found here.

How to watch the Reds on TV

We found five (!) stations that will broadcast Reds games this season.

They are Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

Be sure to check your local listings before committing to a station though — Reds baseball could be on any of these channels.

Reds faithful outside of the area can catch games via MLB.tv.

Huge concert tours in 2023

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, everything seems right in the world.

That can only mean two things: It’s baseball and live music season.

Yes, along with baseball, concerts are coming back in full force this spring and summer.

Here are just five tours we can’t wait for this year.

• Luke Combs

• Guns N’ Roses

• Jelly Roll

• Morgan Wallen

• Blink 182

Want to see who else is playing live this year? Check out our list of the 52 biggest concert tours in 2023 here.