The Cincinnati Bengals are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5), in this year’s Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs, where they will oppose the Las Vegas Raiders. Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio will act as host on January 15, 2022, starting at 4:30 PM ET. The over/under in the outing is set at 49 points.

