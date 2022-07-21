Ciara turns heads with Russell Wilson at 2022 ESPYs

Russell Wilson and Ciara turned heads on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday.

The Broncos quarterback looked dapper in a black and grey two-tone suit, while the “Jump” singer sizzled in a black velvet dress that featured a plunging neckline with a sparkling silver bustier bra.

It was a memorable night for the power couple, who previously made their red carpet debut as a married couple six years ago at the 2016 ESPYs. They tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England just a week before the show, following more than a year of dating.

Wilson and Ciara both served as presenters at the Steph Curry-hosted show, and introduced the Pat Tillman Award for Service and a touching tribute to the recipient, Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans.

Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYs on Wednesday. FilmMagic

Ciara on the ESPYs red carpet. Getty Images

The Broncos quarterback has already won two ESPY awards. In 2013, he nabbed an award for Best Breakthrough Athlete, which was followed by another award for Best NFL Player the following year.

Earlier in the night, Wilson and Ciara discussed the importance of women in sports on the red carpet, where the quarterback praised their 5-year-old daughter Sienna as being “a premier athlete already.”

Wilson also mentioned his sister, Anna Wilson, who plays basketball at Stanford University.

Russell Wilson and Ciara WireImage

“I think women’s sports is amazing,” Wilson told ESPN on the red carpet during the pre-show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Wilson and Ciara share a son Win, who turns 2 on Saturday. The singer’s eldest son, Future, 8, is from a previous relationship with her ex, rapper Future.

The couple relocated to Denver in March, where they’ve since immersed their family in the community, after the Seahawks dealt the quarterback to the Broncos in a blockbuster trade.