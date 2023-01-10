Ciara on Russell Wilson’s roller-coaster Broncos season

With Russell Wilson’s first season in Denver now officially done, the quarterback’s wife, Ciara, is looking back on what’s been a “roller coaster ride like no other.”

One day after the Broncos closed out an abysmal 5-12 campaign with a 31-28 win over the Chargers, Ciara took to Instagram to praise Wilson for how he handled a tumultuous year.

“I don’t know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other” Ciara said. “I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!”

Ciara posted a heartfelt message to husband Russell Wilson on Jan. 9, 2023, following a challenging Broncos season. Instagram/Ciara

Ciara was featured in the video dedicated to Wilson. Instagram/Ciara

Ciara, who has been married to Wilson since 2016, then explained how the Broncos quarterback, 34, exemplified what it means to be a winner even in challenging times.

“I heard a lot of things people said you’re not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down, some one [sic] who doesn’t stop believing. Someone who embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can’t be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family,” the 37-year-old singer wrote. “All of that you are! You’re always Winning!”

Ciara concluded her message by stating how “proud” she is of Wilson, despite Denver’s struggles.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, here with wife Ciara and their family, landed with the Broncos in March 2022 following a trade with the Seahawks.

Ciara supported Russell Wilson at Broncos training camp in the summer of 2022.



“I know this season wasn’t exactly how you envisioned and wanted it to be, but I have no doubt The best is ahead! Keep being you #3!”

Wilson landed in Denver in March following a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, where he played for the first 10 seasons of his career. Although the Broncos entered the 2022 season with high expectations, the team faltered early on with much of the criticism being aimed at Wilson and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett, who previously served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator, was fired in late December following a blowout loss against the Rams on Christmas Day.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up ahead of a game against the Rams on Dec. 25, 2022. Getty Images

Wilson, who signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos in September, is already locked in on the offseason.

“Next season’s work begins now,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Wilson and Ciara share two children together, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. Ciara is also a mom to 8-year-old son Future Zahir from a previous relationship.