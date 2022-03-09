Ciara hit with Broncos messages after Russell Wilson trade

Broncos fans are certainly excited about Russell Wilson’s arrival, not to mention his wife Ciara.

On Tuesday, the same day Denver traded for the longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Broncos fans flooded Ciara’s Instagram page to welcome her and Wilson, 33, to their new NFL home.

“Welcome to Denver! We bout to level up!” one fan wrote, playing off the singer’s 2018 song of the same name, while another fan remarked, “u gonna love it here…”

Broncos fans flooded Ciara’s Instagram page on Tuesday following the news her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, had been traded Amy Sussman

Elsewhere, one follower told Ciara, 36, how they’re “more excited” to have her in Colorado than her Super Bowl-winning husband, who spent the first 10 years of his NFL career in Seattle.

“More excited to have you in Denver than your hubs, and that’s wild because I couldn’t be MORE excited to have him join our team!!!! Congrats to you and the fam and welcome to DENVER!” the fan exclaimed.

In exchange for Wilson’s services and a fourth-round pick, Seattle will receive Denver quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, along with two first-round picks, two second-rounders, and a fifth-round selection.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 10 years of his NFL career in Seattle Rodin Eckenroth

Wilson and the Seahawks finished the 2021 NFL season at 7-10 Steph Chambers

Wilson’s stunning addition to the AFC West now makes the division one of the strongest, if not the most competitive in the league, given it’s also home to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Derek Carr and the Raiders.

The Broncos finished the 2021 season at 7-10, resulting in the firing of head coach Vic Fangio. Denver later hired Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Seattle didn’t fare much better last season, also ending the year at 7-10 and missing the playoffs.

Wilson has been married to Ciara since 2016 Instagram

Wilson’s time with the Seahawks was long speculated to be coming to an end, having been the continuous subject of trade rumors. Although the nine-time Pro Bowler has raised a family with Ciara in Seattle, the couple and their kids are moving on to Mile High.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have two children together: daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Win Harrison, 1. Ciara also shares 7-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future.