Christian Wood offers tickets to fan after pass hit her in head

That had to hurt.

Rockets forward Christian Wood nailed a fan in the head with a cross-court pass Monday during a loss to the Hornets at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte.

The fan appeared to be OK after the incident, which occurred just seconds before halftime. She was walking along the second row with her wallet in hand when the NBA ball hit her in the head and she lost her balance.

A fan (bottom right) was hit in the head with a basketball on Monday, Dec. 26, 2021, following an errant pass from Rockets forward Christian Wood. Twitter

Fortunately, the fan appeared to be OK after the unexpected incident. Twitter

She got up quickly, however, with her ponytail intact after Wood launched a pass that was seemingly intended for Rockets guard Josh Christopher.

The Hornets went on to defeat the Rockets, 123-99.

Rockets forward Christian Wood took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, to offer the fan tickets as an apology. Instagram

Hours after the game, Wood took to Instagram to offer the fan Rockets tickets to any game of her choice as a way of apologizing.

Wood re-posted a video of the incident, shared by the Rockets’ Instagram account, with a crying laughing emoji and wrote, “Happens to the best of us, shaqtin .. courtside tix to any Rocket game of her choice.”