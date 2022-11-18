Christian Pulisic’s moment is here for USMNT

When the United States plays its World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar on Monday, millions of Americans will watch their first soccer game in eight years — and millions will meet “Captain America” for the first time.

Christian Pulisic has long dreamed of playing in the most prestigious sporting event in the world. He was denied the opportunity in 2018, when the U.S. stunningly failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 32 years after the most embarrassing loss — to Trinidad and Tobago — in men’s national team history.

The seemingly interminable wait for the next World Cup is over. The 24-year-old’s time has arrived.

“It’s unreal for me to be here at a World Cup,” Pulisic told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s been a dream of mine my whole life.”

There is unmatched American anticipation, created by eight years between World Cup games. There is well-founded optimism of advancing past the group stage for the fourth time in the United States’ past five tournaments. There is incredible excitement surrounding the team’s talented young core, led by Pulisic, who could either become a household name or the face of the latest American disappointment on the world’s biggest stage.

Christian Pulisic leads a U.S. team many believe has the potential to return to the World Cup knockout rounds. Getty Images

“I think we have to prove ourselves,” Pulisic said of Team USA, which has advanced as far as the quarterfinals once (2002) since reaching the semifinals of the sparsely attended inaugural 1930 World Cup. “We haven’t been maybe at the level of some of these world powerhouses in recent decades. We’ve had good teams with a lot of hearts and minds, but I think we can take it to that next step. With a successful World Cup, I think that can change a lot of things.”

Pulisic is used to pressure. The Pennsylvania native moved to Germany when he was 15 and within two years was playing for Borussia Dortmund, where he excelled and then became the most expensive American player ever with a $73 million transfer to Chelsea. He was the youngest American to appear and score in a World Cup qualifying match. Last year, he became the first American to play in a UEFA Champions League final — which Chelsea won — after scoring and assisting in the semifinal.

In Qatar, Pulisic carries more than the weight of a nation. He is saddled with myriad critics who view him as another overhyped American. He is attempting to prove his worth after enduring frequent benchings with Chelsea this season, starting in just three of 13 games and scoring one goal.

Still, his potential remains more powerful than any player the U.S. has ever brought to the World Cup. He could make the four-year delay worth it. He’s waited far longer.

Christian Pulisic has had a rocky season with Chelsea, scoring only once and often finding himself on the bench. Getty Images

“I feel like I’ve played in some big games. I’ve accomplished a lot. I’ve done a lot of things,” Pulisic said. “But what I want to do with the World Cup is something on top of all of that. It’s something when I was a kid in Pennsylvania growing up, 5 to 10 years old, that’s all I thought about was the World Cup.”

