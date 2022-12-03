Christian Pulisic to start against Netherlands at 2022 World Cup

Christian Pulisic will be in the starting lineup for the U.S. Men’s National Team for its World Cup knockout-round showdown Saturday against the Netherlands in Qatar.

Pulisic, who was taken to a local hospital during Tuesday’s 1-0 group-stage victory over Iran with a pelvic injury after scoring the Americans’ lone goal to advance as the second-place finisher in Grouo B, had been medically cleared to play on Friday.

Christian Pulisic is back in the U.S. starting lineup Saturday against the Netherlands. Getty Images

Striker Josh Sargent suffered an ankle injury in the second half of that match and will be replaced in the U.S. starting XI by forward Jesus Ferreira. He will be making his first appearance of the tournament.

Center back Walker Zimmerman, who didn’t start against Iran but came on as a sub in the second half, also was reinstated in coach Gregg Berhalter’s lineup, in place of Cameron Carter-Vickers. Zimmerman cleared a ball approaching the goal line that had gotten past goalie Matt Turner late in stoppage time to preserve the win.