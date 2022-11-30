Christian Pulisic gets rowdy with USMNT after World Cup injury

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team got rowdy back at the hotel after defeating Iran, 1-0, in their final game of the 2022 World Cup group stage to advance to the knockout stage.

Videos shared by the USMNT’s Twitter account showed the players screaming and celebrating back at the hotel lobby – including star forward Christian Pulisic, who scored the winning goal in the game (and injured himself in the process).

Pulisic, wearing the team’s red- and blue-splattered white warmup shirt, is seen filming the commotion as the team enters the lobby, with loud screams echoing throughout the scene. As Tim Weah, who scored the team’s other goal in the group stage against Wales, walks in, he sees Pulisic filming and approaches his teammate to give him a hug.

Tim Weah hugs Christian Pulisic as he attempts to film the celebration Twitter

To Pulisic’s credit, he still manages to keep filming through the commotion.

The USMNT finished the group stage with five points and in second place in Group B — setting up a Round of 16 match with Netherlands. England also advanced out of Group B, with dominant wins over Wales and Iran sandwiched around the scoreless tie with the US.

The Americans’ victory did not come without a price. On his game-winning goal, Pulisic appeared to run into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He played for a few minutes leading into halftime but was subbed out for Brenden Aaronson to open the second half.

Christian Pulisic is helped off the field after scoring against Iran Getty Images

After the game, Pulisic was diagnosed with a “pelvic contusion” and listed as day-to-day, though coach Gregg Berhalter said the star should “hopefully” play on Saturday against the Netherlands. An image circulated of Pulisic celebrating from the hospital – and he apparently got out in time to celebrate with his teammates.

“I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, ‘Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday,’” midfielder Weston McKennie said.

The Netherlands game is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3.