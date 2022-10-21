Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo speaks out after he’s traded to 49ers

NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey and longtime girlfriend model Olivia Culpo are heading to the Bay Area.

Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, rushed to social media following her beau’s blockbuster trade to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday.

“So many emotions right now,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of ESPN’s live report on the trade deal.

She later shared an intimate snap of the pair holding hands in bed, writing, “Ready for anything w you,” alongside a heart emoji.

The pair were first romantically linked in May 2019 and took a vacation to Mexico together the following July.

Culpo soon became a fixture at Panthers games and their relationship has been going from strength to strength since. McCaffrey even named his boat after Culpo in a true sign of love.

Olivia Culpo shares photo of Adam Schefter breaking the news about McCaffrey being traded to the 49ers.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been together since the summer of 2019.



News of the mega trade came to light Thursday night. Carolina will receive a second, third, and fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 in exchange for the star running back, according to reports.

McCaffrey, who is in his sixth season in the NFL, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 last season. He has 85 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns through six games.

When asked about a potential trade earlier this week, McCaffrey said he’s only controlling the things he can.

“[I’m] keeping that away from me,” he told reporters Wednesday. “That’s out of my control. I’m trying to control everything I can control.”

McCaffrey runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 09, 2022. Getty Images

“Right now, I’m a Carolina Panther, and I’m giving my all to this place,” he added.

He is in the first year of a four-year, $64 million deal which $38 million of it is guaranteed, but he is only owed $1.035 million for this season, per Spotrac.

According to NFL Network, McCaffrey could suit up this Sunday for the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.