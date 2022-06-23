Christian McCaffrey ‘restored my faith in love’

Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s three-year romance may be going strong, but the former Miss Universe winner, 30, experienced a bit of trepidation when it came to opening her heart to romance again.

In a message shared Wednesday on Instagram, Culpo reflected on her journey with McCaffrey in honor of their third dating anniversary, noting how the Carolina Panthers running back, 26, restored her “faith in love.”

“Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive. I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear,” Culpo shared.

“I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance.”

Olivia Culpo reflected on her three-year relationship with Christian McCaffrey on Wednesday as they celebrated their dating anniversary. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

In an Instagram tribute, Olivia Culpo shared how Christian McCaffrey restored her “faith in love.” Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Culpo, who had a messy split from her on-and-off-again boyfriend, NFL receiver Danny Amendola, in October 2018, then expressed how McCaffrey is “the epitome of strength through humility.”

“Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more,” she concluded the post.

McCaffrey was first linked to Culpo in the spring of 2019, with the pair later joining her friends — and matchmakers — Kristen Louelle and Tyler Gaffney on a trip to Mexico.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo were first linked in the spring of 2019. Getty Images for AT&T

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are proud pet parents to pup Oliver Sprinkles. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

The Pro Bowler, who is entering his sixth season with the Panthers, also commemorated his special day with Culpo on Wednesday in an Instagram tribute.

“Hard to believe it’s been 3 years with my best friend. I’m not sure if it was the first time I heard you play the cello (3rd slide), or the first time I saw you hit the heavy bag (5th slide), when I knew I loved you,” McCaffrey gushed. “Thanks for making me laugh, always sticking by my side, and inspiring me every day!”

Culpo, who is currently vacationing with her sisters, shares an adorable pup named Oliver Sprinkles with McCaffrey.