Christian McCaffrey reacts to Olivia Culpo’s bikini photos

Olivia Culpo brought the heat on her recent winter getaway.

The former Miss Universe, 29, posted a trio of bikini snaps Thursday on Instagram, as she modeled a cheeky two-piece while in a hot tub against a snowy outdoor backdrop.

“Don’t mind if I do!” Culpo captioned the post, which comes days after she shared images from her trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 25, on Instagram.

Although the Panthers running back wasn’t featured in Thursday’s post, he did comment, “Ruh Roh Scoob,” alongside a heart-eye emoji and a sweating animation.

Earlier this week, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey for nearly three years — gave followers a peek at their vacation together, which included cozy outings and some billiards.

“Always down for an adventure with you,” Culpo gushed Tuesday of McCaffrey, who then called her the “best billiards partner ever.”

McCaffrey, a former first-round pick, is entering his sixth season with the Panthers.

The Pro Bowler has been at the center of trade rumors for some time, with CBS Sports previously reporting how Carolina has “fielded more than one call” for McCaffrey. He was sidelined towards the conclusion of the 2021 season due to injury an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, the Panthers are now out of the running in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. As of Friday morning, Watson has narrowed it down to Carolina’s NFC South rivals, the Falcons and Saints.