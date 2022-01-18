Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo in red bikini in PDA photo

Picture perfect.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo showed off their abs in a cozy new photo while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocked a red bikini in the sultry snap shared to her Instagram on Monday. She posed with her leg propped up on the Panthers star, who wore a pair of short swim trunks.

Culpo and McCaffrey, who celebrated two years of dating in June, enjoyed a day in the sand and sun, boating with friends and family.

The actress captioned her post with a red heart emoji — and the Pro-Bowl running back added three heart emojis in the comments.

The couple is enjoying some R&R in Mexico with her younger sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios. Their oldest sister, Aurora Culpo, is also on the trip.

The group has been documenting their vacation festivities on Instagram, posting bikini snaps and videos, with mimosas in tow.

On Monday, Culpo and Berrios cuddled up in PDA photos while watching the sunset from their luxury suite.

McCaffrey and Berrios jetted off to the Waldorf Astoria Pedregal luxury resort in Cabo after their seasons ended without a bid to the playoffs.

Berrios has a lot to celebrate, though, as he was named First-Team All-Pro as a kick returner by the Associated Press.

The 25-year-old had a breakout third season with the Jets, leading the NFL with 30.4 yards per kickoff return.

Christian McCaffrey and Braxton Berrios Getty Images

Berrios is one of the team’s most prominent free agents, and recently expressed his love for the Jets organization while playing coy about talks of an extension.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, played in just seven games this season after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in late November due to an ankle injury.

McCaffrey, a first-round pick in 2017, is under contract in Carolina through 2025. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension in April 2020, which made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.