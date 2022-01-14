Christian McCaffrey and Braxton Berrios vacation with Culpo sisters

A family affair.

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are vacationing together with their girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas after both teams failed to make the postseason.

Berrios is dating model Sophia Culpo, whose sister, Olivia, celebrated two years of dating McCaffrey in June.

The sisters took to Instagram to document their travels to Mexico on Thursday — when according to their sister Aurora, the airline asked Olivia to “cover up” before boarding the plane.

The former Miss Universe was dressed in an all black outfit that included biker shorts, a plunging crop top and an oversized sweater. She resorted to borrowing McCaffrey’s sweatshirt, and later showed him shivering in a white t-shirt on the plane.

According to Instagram story videos, Sophia and Berrios were the first to touch down in Mexico. She documented their gym session before the couple lounged pool side and sipped cocktails together.

Olivia and McCaffrey, who vacationed in Cabo together last February, arrived a few hours later. They enjoyed a group dinner with another couple, before watching a fireworks display from the balcony of their suite at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal luxury resort.

Sophia made her relationship with Berrios Instagram official last year on Valentine’s Day. They moved in together a few months later in New Jersey.

Last month, Sophia shut down engagement rumors with Berrios after fans questioned a ring on her left hand. Earlier this month, she said on Instagram that she and Berrios were preparing to move again, but did not say where.

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios in a shot from Culpo’s Instagram Instagram

After entering this past season as sort of an afterthought, Berrios evolved as a key weapon for the Jets. His versatile skillset as a kick returner, punt returner, wide receiver and gadget-play specialist has made him one of the team’s most prominent free agents.

On Jan. 5, Berrios expressed his love for the Jets organization, but played coy about his future in New York. He also declined to say whether his camp and the Jets have started talks about an extension.