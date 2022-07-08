Christian Arroyo loses ball in lights, Joey Gallo thrown out on inside-the-park try

Christian Arroyo stared helplessly at the infield.

A better choice would’ve been looking over his head.

The Red Sox right fielder lost Joey Gallo’s seemingly-routine fly ball in the Fenway Park lights in the top of the third of Friday night’s game against the Yankees. Jose Trevino, who was on third, and Aaron Hicks, who was on second, both came in to score.

Christian Arroyo loses Joey Gallo’s fly ball in the lights. AP

Joey Gallo is tagged out at home attempting an inside-the-park homer. AP

AP

Gallo’s fortune, however, quickly reversed, reverting back to his season-long fate. Trying to stretch his hit into an inside-the-park home run, he was easily gunned down at the plate. Arroyo relayed to Trevor Story, whose throw to Christian Vasquez at home easily beat a sliding Gallo.

The hit — and Arroyo’s blunder — extended the Yankees’ lead to 7-2, however. Boston’s pitching has struggled with New York’s lineup, on the heels of a 6-5 loss to the Bombers on Thursday night.