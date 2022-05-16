Christen Harper teases 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread

Model Christen Harper is counting down to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit reveal.

Harper, the longtime girlfriend of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, teased her upcoming appearance in the iconic magazine’s 2022 issue, telling her Instagram followers to expect “LOTS of bikinis.”

In a video shared Sunday on her page, Harper is first seen wearing a blue bikini before doing a quick outfit change, later modeling a striped top and red bottoms.

Harper made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut last year after entering the publication’s swim search in the fall of 2020. In her audition tape, Harper explained how the magazine helped her learn to embrace her body and that her goal was to inspire body positivity among others, as well.

“@si_swimsuit has meant so much more than a magazine to me, it gave me the confidence to embrace who I am and ultimately chase my dreams. I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest. Instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough,” Harper wrote in October 2020.

“It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever. I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her.”

Harper’s dreams became a reality shortly after, with the model expressing gratitude for the opportunity in July 2021.

“I am so insanely honored to be a part of such an inclusive and diverse brand,” she said at the time. “I am endlessly grateful to the entire @si_swimsuit team for taking a chance on me.”

Since becoming part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, Harper has shared videos and photos of her journey, including a memorable moment last December, when she was on-location for a shoot and learned of Goff’s first win of the season.

Sports Illustrated’s cameras were rolling as Harper watched Goff’s game-winning touchdown pass on a crew member’s phone in the Lions’ Week 13 victory over the Vikings.

“Oh my God, this is going to make me cry,” Harper said in the clip. “That is the best.”

Goff was traded to the Lions from the Rams for Matthew Stafford in January 2021. The Rams won the Super Bowl in February, while the Lions finished the 2021 season at 3-13-1.

Harper has been linked to Goff since 2019.