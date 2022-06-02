Christen Harper shares ‘happy’ post after SI Swimsuit launch

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper has a lot to be “happy” about.

Harper, the longtime girlfriend of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, posted a sun-kissed selfie Wednesday on Instagram as she lounged outside in a brown bikini.

Captioning the sweet snap, “Happy,” Harper is coming off what’s been an eventful few weeks as part of the launch of the 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Model Christen Harper shares a bikini selfie Wednesday on Instagram. Instagram/Christen Harper

Models Christen Harper and Katie Austin celebrate the launch of the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Florida on May 21, 2022. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Harper jetted to New York last month to celebrate the new edition of the iconic magazine, which features Ciara — the wife of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson — on one of its four covers. She then flew to Florida for a separate event, where she was joined by Goff, 27.

A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, Harper originally auditioned for the publication in 2020 as part of its “Swim Search.” She recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the experience thus far.

“I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022. Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women,” Harper wrote in May.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper celebrate the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Florida on May 21, 2022. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Jared Goff and Christen Harper get cozy in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend in May 2022. Instagram/Christen Harper

“I’ve never felt more myself then on this shoot, beyond words for how grateful I am for the entire team behind the camera that creates the most positive, uplifting vibe.”

To wrap up what’s been a whirlwind of a Sports Illustrated adventure, Harper headed out east over the holiday weekend, when she and Goff relaxed in the Hamptons.

The couple has been linked since early 2019, when Goff was a member of the Rams. He was traded to the Lions in early 2021.