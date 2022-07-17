Chris Sale leaves with brutal pinky injury after comebacker

Chris Sale cannot escape the injury bug.

The Red Sox’s snake-bitten left-hander left Sunday’s start against the Yankees after being struck on his left pinky by a 106.7 mph line drive off the bat of Aaron Hicks. As the ball caromed off him and into right field, Sale beelined to the dugout, vigorously shaking his hand in pain and holding out his distorted pinky.

Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox winces in pain with a pinky injury after getting hit by a line drive from Aaron Hicks. Getty Images

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, holds up the hand of starting pitcher Chris Sale after it was hit by a line drive by Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks. Jason Szenes

Sale lasted just ⅔ of an inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

Sale made his season debut on Tuesday, having been on the IL with a right rib stress fracture. He has pitched just 48 ⅓ big league innings since signing a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March 2019, having missed most of the past two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.