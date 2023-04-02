Chris Russo’s son a grad assistant on UConn’s staff

Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo is going to be rooting for UConn to win the men’s national championship over San Diego State — and he has a very good reason for it.

His son, Tim, is a second-year graduate assistant on Danny Hurley’s UConn staff.

“I’m completely into it,” Russo told The Post over text.

Russo and his wife Jeanne were in Houston for UConn’s win over Miami on Saturday.

Russo will not be at Monday’s championship game because he is having commissioner Rob Manfred on his MLB Network show, “High Heat.”

“Plus, sitting around for two days is annoying,” Russo said.

As for Tim, whom Russo has spoken about on-air since he was a toddler, he has always wanted to be a coach.





Chris Russo and his wife Jeanne with their son, UConn graduate assistant Tim Russo. Chris Russo





Chris Russo and his wife Jeanne with friend Doug Smith and Tim Russo’s friend Ryan McAleer at the Final Four on Saturday. Chris Russo

He went to Division II Tampa, where he worked his way up from mopping floors as a manager to watching film with the coaches.

Tim graduated in May 2021 with a sports management degree and will receive his masters from UConn.

Now, he is part of Hurley’s staff in the national championship game.





Tim Russo with Jim Nantz at the Final Four. Chris Russo

The funny thing is Tim doesn’t even have the most famous father among those on the Huskies sideline.

UConn assistant coach Luke Murray is the son of actor Bill Murray.