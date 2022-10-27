Chris Russo loses it over idea of Aaron Judge signing with the Dodgers

The Mad Dog is getting upset.

With Aaron Judge set to be a free agent, reports have percolated that the Dodgers could be interested in landing the Yankees slugger. In a segment called “What’s making you mad?” on ESPN’s “First Take,” designed for the Radio Hall of Famer to deliver a vintage rant, Chris Russo sounded off on the idea.

“How about this report at MLB.com that says the Dodgers — the Dodgers — might be interested in Aaron Judge and then put Mookie Betts at second base?” he barked. “Here’s the franchise that gave $180 million to [Freddie] Freeman, they gave [Mookie] Betts $400 million. They have more money than God. They haven’t won since ‘88 in a 162 game schedule. And now they want to bring Judge in to play right field? The Dodgers did absolutely nothing offensively against the San Diego — why they lost.

The Dodgers are rumored to be entering the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. Getty Images

And Judge, by the way, wasn’t exactly Ruth and Gehrig against the Guardians and the Astros. But now the Dodgers, who don’t spend enough money, got to spend another $400 million? Enough with the Dodgers going out there and poaching all these players from other organizations. That has me bothered.”

The report Russo referred to, from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, noted that the Dodgers have club options on Trea Turner and Justin Turner, while Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo are free agents. Thus, depending on these roster decisions, there could be “ample” space for the Dodgers to make a run at Judge, the report said.

The Dodgers’ World Series defense ended in the NLDS when they were upset in four games by the Padres. The Yankees lasted one round longer, getting swept by the Astros in the ALCS.

While several significant players, including Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, are eligible for arbitration, as it stands now the Dodgers look to have around $160 million in payroll committed for next year. This season, their Opening Day payroll was $263.5 million.

At the outset of this season, Judge turned down a contract from the Yankees for seven years at a total of $213.5 million.