Chris Russo goes off on Aaron Rodgers having Jets wish list

The Mad Dog is barking about Aaron Rodgers’ wish list!

Chris Russo opened his SiriusXM program on Tuesday responding to the report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini that Rodgers wishes to play with free agents Allen Lazard (whom the Jets have already signed), Randall Cobb (with whom they’re reportedly in talks with), Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

“Can Aaron Rodgers come to New York without a bunch of demands?” Russo asked.





Chris Russo blasted Aaron Rodgers for his Jets wish-list. Getty Images for SiriusXM

“Can Aaron Rodgers, for once in his life, make a decision quickly and succinctly, without being such a diva?”

Russo’s hope from the 39-year-old Rodgers would be for him to just join Gang Green, and seek to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl since Joe Namath led the Jets to victory 50 years ago.

The segment was filled with Russo-isms such as “Randall Cobb, by the way, is not Paul Hornung.”

The legendary radio host commended Jets general manager Joe Douglas for putting together a heck of a roster including Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall — other than “whiffing” on Zach Wilson, a mistake that made them in need of Rodgers’ services.

“Now we got Rodgers,” Russo said, “who before he comes, and he’s got nowhere to go right now — Green Bay wants him out! — Rodgers is going to sit there and tell the Jets, ‘I’d like to get this, this, this, this and this, and oh by the way, I know he’s a pain in the ass, but let’s see if you can get OBJ in here, too.’”

Russo urged Rodgers to “thank your lucky stars that a team on the rise wants you.”





Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted the Jets to acquire Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr. Getty Images

“Jeez, how about coming here, and just shutting up and playing football,” Russo said.

“You’ve got the makings of a very good team! See if you can be the missing piece! My Gosh!”