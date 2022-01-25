Chris Paul and Devin Booker heating up as Suns extend win streak

The Phoenix Suns already created history this season, reeling off a franchise record 18-game win streak and after tonight’s 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz, they extend their league-best run to seven games.

Sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings, 3.5 games clear of the Golden State Warriors, the Suns took care of a severely short-handed Jazz team, who were missing Rudy Gobert (calf), Donovan Mitchell (concussion), Bojan Bogdanovic (left finger), Royce O’Neale (knee) Joe Ingles (ankle) and Mike Conley Jr. (knee).

Devin Booker led the way with 33 points, while Chris Paul turned in a vintage performance, recording a season-high 27 points (15 of which came in the fourth quarter) along with 14 assists and nine rebounds.

“I feel good,” Paul said after logging 40 minutes. “I’m cool. I’ll hoop again tomorrow if you want to.”

With the win, the Suns are now tied for their best start to a season through 46 games (37-9), matching the 2006-07 team.

Between now and the All-Star break, the Suns play 11 more games, meaning they could pull off another 18-game win streak before the break, but they face a string of tough matchups, including some marquee nationally televised games against the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The road ahead – Suns upcoming schedule Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV Jan. 26 @ Jazz 10:00 p.m ESPN Jan. 30 vs. Timberwolves 9:00 p.m. — Feb. 1 vs. Nets 10:00 p.m. TNT Feb. 3 @ Hawks 7:30 p.m. TNT Feb. 5 @ Wizards 7:00 p.m. — Feb. 7 @ Bulls 8:00 p.m. NBA TV Feb. 8 @ 76ers 7:00 p.m. — Feb. 10 vs. Bucks 10:00 p.m. TNT Feb. 12 vs. Magic 9:00 p.m. — Feb. 15 vs. Clippers 10:00 p.m. TNT Feb. 16 vs. Rockets 9:00 p.m. —

After winning 51 games last season and earning a trip to the NBA Finals, the Suns have a projected win total of 61 games this season, per FiveThirtyEight and according to Tankathon, they have the sixth easiest schedule the rest of the way.