Chris Mullin makes plea for Aaron Judge to sign with Giants

It’s time to strip Chris Mullin of his status as a New Yorker.

The former St. John’s coach, player, and Brooklyn native thinks Aaron Judge should join him in San Francisco, where Mullin — a former Golden State Warrior — works for NBC Sports Bay Area as an analyst.

He made his pitch during the Warriors’ pregame show on Wednesday, with a tenuous grasp of baseball history to boot.

Aaron Judge during the ALDS in October 2022. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“Listen, it’s time to come to the Bay Area, Aaron Judge,” Mullin said of Judge, who grew up in northern California. “All Rise, let’s go. Oracle Park is a beautiful place to play. You’re gonna win championships here, just look at what Steph Curry’s doing here.

“The Bay Area’s a forgiving place. When you’re playing in The Bronx, a career year, you broke Lou Gehrig’s 61 home runs, hit 62 home runs, and they’re giving you the Bronx cheer during the playoffs. Time to go, man. Go back home.”

Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run during the ALDS in October 2022. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The home run record Judge broke belonged to Roger Maris, not Gehrig — whose career-high was 49 home runs.

Mullin is well familiar with the boos of New Yorkers, as he had a 59-73 record over four seasons coaching St. John’s, winning just 20 games in the Big East from 2015-19. He resigned from the role in April 2019, citing a “personal loss” following the death of his brother.

Chris Mullin looks on before a Golden State Warriors game in February 2020. Getty Images

Judge visited with the Giants this week in San Francisco and they are considered the biggest threat to the Yankees to sign the slugger.

Mullin’s No. 17 is retired with the Warriors, and he evidently feels more kinship with the Bay than his hometown.

“We’ve been waiting for someone to replace Barry Lamar Bonds,” Mullin said. “And he’s the perfect fit.”