Chris Kreider’s 50th goal is a statement for the Blueshirts

The first edition of #EmpireStatement features Brandon London bestowing the honor of the best performance by a New York athlete this week to Chris Kreider, who scored three goals in two games to help clinch a playoff berth for the Rangers and hit a personal milestone of 50 goals scored in a season.

