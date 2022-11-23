Chris Kreider scores final two goals to propel Rangers past Kings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The question after 40 minutes against the Kings Tuesday night was which Rangers team was going to take the ice in the third?

Would it be the first-period Rangers, who played like they had cinder blocks in their skates in all three zones, or the second-period Rangers, who played a cohesive game to charge their way out of a two-goal hole? It was ultimately the latter, and the Blueshirts wrapped up a 5-3 win to improve to 2-0-1 on this west-coast trip.

To say it was a game full of highs and lows would be an understatement. Not only did it seem as if it were two different teams wearing the Rangers white road jerseys in the first and second periods, but the third period was a roller coaster ride by itself. But the Rangers strapped in and held on tight.

The Rangers, working to protect a 3-2 lead at the start of the final 20 minutes, had the Kid Line effectively holding the offensive zone as they peppered Kings goalie Cal Peterson with shots. They even drew him out of the net entirely at one point, leaving a wide-open net for Kaapo Kakko before Peterson made a diving save to deny the Finnish winger his second goal of the night.

Chris Kreider scores the game-winning goal, the first of his two third-period tallies, to lead the Rangers to a 5-3 win over the Kings. AP

What felt like seconds later, the Kings came down the other end and Sean Walker scored.

It could have been deflating, but Chris Kreider made the kind of hustle play that any team can get behind in a game as tumultuous as this one. Streaking down the ice to meet a dumped puck from Mika Zibanejad that bounced off the wall, Kreider wired one home to regain the lead for the Rangers. He added an empty-netter in the final minute to seal the victory.

It was a tale of two periods from the first frame to the second. After falling behind 2-0 in arguably one of the worst periods of the season, the Rangers flipped the script and scored three unanswered to take a one-goal lead into the final period. They played faster, skated with purpose and managed to bounce back in convincing fashion.

Up until the second period Tuesday night, the Rangers’ list of five-on-five goal scorers in the previous four games didn’t feature any members of the top six. That was a problem in itself, but one that the Rangers took a step toward rectifying against the Kings as three top-six skaters scored in the win.

Defenseman Braden Schneider scored his first goal of the season just under 2 ½ minutes into the middle frame, flinging the puck from the top of the zone through traffic to put the Rangers on the board. The Rangers have been on the wrong end of most momentum swings this season, but they made this one their own.

Chris Kreider celebrates after scoring one of his two third-period goals in the Rangers’ win. AP

After Vincent Trocheck chipped the puck — inadvertently or not — up and over Peterson to knot the game at two-all, Kakko scored the go-ahead goal at the crease with an extra skater on during a delayed Kings penalty call toward the end of the second. Kakko had been snake bitten as of late, so a greasy goal was likely a welcomed occurrence.

The Rangers have had some lopsided periods early on this season, but the opening 20 minutes of Tuesday night’s win may have been ugliest of them thus far. From puck drop until the horn sounded for the first intermission, the Blueshirts were guilty of repeated turnovers, weak clears and a couple of ill-advised slashing penalties.

Just over 30 seconds into the game, top-line winger Kevin Fiala kicked a rebound to himself and buried it after the Kings easily kept the puck in the Rangers’ zone. The Kings made quick work of their first power-play opportunity later on, when Fiala fed a wide-open Gabriel Vilardi at the far post for the 2-0 score at 6:01.